Coulter: I Think We’re ‘Kind of Lucky’ Trump Lost in 2020

During a recent interview that aired on CSPAN, conservative commentator Ann Coulter applauded the early days of Donald Trump’s second presidency and contrasted it with his first term.

According to the long-time conservative icon, Trump’s loss in 2020 may have been the inspiration for the improvements made since his first presidency.

“I can’t believe how great Trump is,” Coulter declared. “If you’ve followed my work assiduously, you know I campaigned with Trump when he was running in 2016. He did ask for a copy of my book, ‘Adios America.’ A lot of the immigration stuff came from that. Huge fan. I was ecstatic the night he won. And then he hired Jared Kushner and Gary Cohn and turned the keys of the kingdom over to Wall Street. It was basically, you know, Jeb Bush. So I gently encouraged him to go back to the great stuff he had campaigned on. I showed up in the Oval Office—I didn’t release this, but it came out—I think the yelling and cursing was so loud in the Oval Office about three months into his first term. I just yelled at him. And I wasn’t the first one to use the f-word, but oh boy, did that fly. Because he wasn’t keeping his promises on trade, on anchor babies, and especially the wall. The wall, the wall.”

“I say that to say, I think we’re actually kind of lucky that he lost in 2020 and that the left spent four years absolutely persecuting him, prosecuting—I mean, the absurd things they went after him and his supporters for,” she continued. “Apparently, that made him mad. So, term two, I’m getting everything I voted for. I mean, even more. I can’t believe it. Every day, it’s things I didn’t even think of. Yes, the water pressure, the showers, the toilets, going after the universities, the anchor baby executive order, which I understand as of yesterday, will be going before the Supreme Court. Very happy about that. Congress should pass a law to make it permanent. But hopefully, the Supreme Court will rule the right way because I believe the law, as I described in ‘Adios America,’ is absolutely clear on that, which I’m happy to elaborate on.”

(h/t RCP Video)

Follow Jeff Poor on X @jeff_poor