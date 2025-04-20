Klobuchar: Trump Administration Officials Should Be Held in Contempt

Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that Trump administration officials should be held in contempt of court for their actions in the case of Kilmar Abrego Garcia.

Klobuchar said, “What you see right now is the courts doing their jobs. This is not just the district court. There is an appeals court with an opinion that was unanimous, written by a very conservative judge who had been appointed by Ronald Reagan. They made clear when you have something you did wrong, which the government did here, they admitted they shouldn’t have deported him. It was a mistake then you make it right. So you have members of the Senate, Chris Van Hollen, out there meeting with Mr. Abrego Garcia. You have got courts now intervening, and what can they do to make it right? Well, if the administration won’t do it themselves, a court does have the power to refer it to the Justice Department, as mentioned by Judge Boasberg here. But also, if the Justice Department won’t do anything, a court can actually appoint a prosecutor on their own, an outside prosecutor, because they have the power to hold people in contempt. That may be the people that did the deporting. It may be the secretary who’s responsible for this, but they have the right to do this. And of course, in past administrations, they followed the law, and in other areas, the Trump administration is following the law.”

Host Dana Bash said, “I just want to make sure I’m understanding what you’re saying correctly, which is that you believe that the federal courts, maybe a district court—I’m not sure you can tell me if the Supreme Court could even do this—should hold key administration officials in contempt if they continue to defy the Supreme Court, which I’m guessing you see.”

Klobuchar said, “Yes, yes that’s the way our law works. Yes.”

