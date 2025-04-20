Mike Lee on Trump Birthright Citizenship Case: ‘It’s a Close Case — It Can Be Won’

During this week’s broadcast of FNC’s “Sunday Morrning Futures,” Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) offered an optimistic take on the Trump administration’s challenge to the country’s existing birthright citizenship policy currently being considered by the Supreme Court.

“Look, Jason, this is a fascinating case,” he said. “It’s a close case. It can be won. No one knows the outcome for sure. But one thing that’s important for everyone to keep in mind, this case is not about whether birthright citizenship exists, nor does it undermine the 14th Amendment’s birthright citizenship promise. This is, rather, about what the contours of birthright citizenship look like, whether or not you can be someone who’s born in the United States and subject to the jurisdiction thereof.”

Lee continued, “It’s that second phrase in the 14th Amendment, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, that we’re looking at here. What President Trump has done is issued an executive order directing agencies prospectively not to recognize the birthright citizenship of people born after the moment of this order’s issuance, saying that they won’t be recognized as birthright citizens unless, at the time of their birth, they have at least one parent who was either a citizen or a lawful permanent resident. And so this is a closed question. It’s a debatable case. And I think it could go either way. I look forward to hearing the arguments, and I hope that the Supreme Court will sustain what President Trump’s trying to do to clean up this invasion that President Biden invited into our country.”

Follow Jeff Poor on X @jeff_poor