Van Hollen: Newsom ‘Doesn’t Deserve to Lead’ If He Can’t Stand Up’ for Due Process 

Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) doesn’t deserve to lead if he could not stand up for the right of due process over the case of Kilmar Abrego Garcia.

Host Kristen Welker said, “Let me ask you about the reaction from within the Democratic Party while some Democrats support you others say this is not the issue that Democrats should be focused on. Governor Gavin Newsom of California calling Mr. Abrego Garcia’s case ‘the distraction of the day.’ He argues Democrats are playing right into the hands of President Trump and issues he wants to be focused on. How do you respond to Governor Newsom?”

Van Hollen said, “I don’t think it’s ever wrong to stand up for the Constitution. And this is not about one man. If you deny the constitutional rights of one man, you threaten the constitutional rights for everybody.”

The Maryland Democrat lawmaker concluded, “I think Americans are tired of elected officials or politicians who are all finger to the wind… Anybody who can’t stand up for the Constitution and the right of due process doesn’t deserve to lead.”

