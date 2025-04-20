Van Hollen: U.S. in ‘Constitutional Crisis’ over Abrego Garcia Case

Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that President Donald Trump had placed the United States into a constitutional crisis over the case of Kilmar Abrego Garcia.

Host Kristen Welker said, “You mentioned the courts, given the fact that the Supreme Court has ordered the administration to facilitate the return of Mr. Abrego Garcia. Mr. Abrego Garcia remains in El Salvador. Do you think that the Trump administration is ignoring the courts? Do you think that the country is currently in a constitutional crisis?”

Van Hollen said, “Oh, yes, we are. They are flouting the courts as we speak. Facilitating his return means something more than doing nothing, and they are not doing anything. Yes. They are absolutely in violation of the court orders as we speak.

Welker said, “If this is a constitutional crisis as you say, what should the response be from Democrats? What recourse do you have?”

Van Hollen said, “Well, we will keep pushing back. Again, the courts can impose sanctions on the Trump administration. The Trump administration is going to pay the government of El Salvador $15 million to take these prisoners including the illegally abducted Abrego Garcia. I can tell you when they make that request to the Congress because those monies have to be appropriated I don’t think American taxpayers will want to spend one penny going to El Salvador to continue to hold somebody illegally and in violation of the United States Constitution.”

