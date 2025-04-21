Woodward: Trump ‘Throwing Bombs of Ignorance’ on the Economy

Veteran reporter Bob Woodward said Monday on MSNBC’s “Inside” that President Donald Trump is “throwing bombs of ignorance” onto the U.S. economy.

Woodward said, “He thinks tariffs are good remedy. Well tariffs are a tax on consumers. I mean consumers wind up paying. There may be some benefit but if there was real benefit we’d feel it in the economy now. And we basically have a good economy that he’s meddling with in a way, throwing bombs of ignorance right in the middle of a process that, you know, should be allowed to go on naturally. It’s a shame and it has a real impact on people. It’s not just the stock market, but it has an impact on prices. It has an impact on the stability that people feel in their own lives and in the institutions.”

He continued, “In the Trump who makes decisions, there’s no coherence. There’s no plan. It’s very random. I feel that, I mean, we see it daily. And he is now on a vengeance tour of, you know, people who’ve worked for him or have not worked for him, people he doesn’t like or thinks he doesn’t like. I mean, the using executive orders to attack people as he has by name and institutions.”

Woodward added, “Somebody needs to say to him, what’s the goal? What are you trying to do? Are you trying to disrupt and smash the country you lead? Is it vengeance? Is it some sort of payback? It’s very troubling.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN