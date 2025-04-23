Cuellar: People in My Area Aren’t as Concerned About Border Because Numbers Fell

On Wednesday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “On Balance,” Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-TX) said that in his area, there isn’t that much discussion about the border anymore due to the decline in the numbers on the border but people still want strong security on the border.

After Cuellar said that he seldom hears about the Kilmar Abrego Garcia deportation case from people in his district, host Leland Vittert asked why Democrats are so focused on that issue if voters don’t seem to be.

Cuellar responded that he doesn’t want to speak for his colleagues. He added that “The numbers have gone down down here at the border. The people in my area are not talking much about the border because the numbers have gone down. But they still –.”

Vittert then cut in to ask Cuellar if he was going to become a Republican, and Cuellar responded that he’s been talking about the border longer than Republicans have, and he jokes with Republicans that he’s “glad they’re now understanding what we have been talking about about the border. We want strong border security. But at the same time, we’ve got to treat the immigrants with respect and dignity.”

