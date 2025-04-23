Dem Rep. Goldman: Trump’s Corrupt Actions Turning America into ‘Banana Republic’

Representative Dan Goldman (D-NY) claimed on Tuesday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that President Donald Trump’s executive orders and immigration policies are turning America into a “banana republic.”

Discussing immigrants being deported to El Salvador, Goldman said, “This isn’t about MS13. It’s not about terrorism. They’re just wrong about that. This is political for them. They’re trying to distract from the absolutely disastrous economic policies and tariffs that Donald Trump has implemented that is increasing prices, increasing inflation, tanking the stock market and sending us directly into a recession because all businesses are retrenching and are not spending any money and are laying off employees. So, to them, as long as we’re talking about immigration, we’re better off, but this isn’t about immigration. This isn’t about whether he’s a terrorist or not or MS13. This is just about the fundamental values, the very basic things that our country has relied on that make us a democracy. If we don’t have due process, if we don’t have the rule of law, if Donald Trump is telling the Department of Justice to criminally investigate people who spoke out against him, we are a banana republic.”

Host Nicolle Wallace said, “Is DoJ under Pam Bondi corrupt?”

Goldman said, “If they investigate Chris Krebs and Miles Taylor because Donald Trump told them to do it? Yes. That is contrary to every norm value concept and moral integrity of the Department of Justice that is a banana republic. If they execute that order, then they are absolutely part and parcel of the corruption.”

