Marlow: The Democrats’ Civil War Is Not Happening (Yet)

On Thursday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow argued that a civil war within the Democratic Party hasn’t actually started.

Marlow said, “I just don’t think that David Hogg announcing some things have to change means that we’re actually going to get a civil war. I will know when the consultants start signing on for outside-the-box candidates and they start taking very aggressive lines targeting other Democrats. So, I’m not seeing it.”

