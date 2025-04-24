Schumer: Trump’s Harvard Attacks Are ‘Lawless, Reckless, Vicious’

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said Thursday on MSNBC’s “Chris Jansing Reports” that President Donald Trump’s actions against Harvard University are lawless, reckless, and vicious.

Jansing said, “As you know, Harvard University is suing the Trump Administration for freezing billions in funding to the school after it rejected a list of the administration’s demands. Is Harvard doing the right thing?

Schumer said, “Yes. In fact, today, a group of Jewish senators and myself sent a letter to the administration telling them that, look, going against anti-semitism is important, but what they’ve done goes way beyond that. Cutting money for medical research and medical schools, where there’s been no evidence that they’ve presented of any anti-semitism.”

He added, “They’re not acting on good faith at all. They’re acting in a lawless, reckless, vicious way. And it’s not going to succeed. I believe America will rally behind the idea that you don’t cut medical research, that you don’t hurt — by the way, loads — 90 percent of the students didn’t participate in any demonstrations. What they’re doing hurts all of the students, even the Jewish students that might have been hurt by anti-Semitism. It is ridiculous. It is not just ridiculous, it’s very, very harmful to the future of this country and to freedom of speech in this country. You know, President Trump’s got to learn something. Not everyone’s going to agree with him. And he can’t illegally use the power of the federal government to say we’ll cut your tax status, we’ll stop sending you money illegally because I don’t like what you say. It is so un-American.”

