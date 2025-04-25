Winning: Trump Decoupled China and Apple, a Massive Accomplishment

On Friday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow talked about Apple moving some production to India.

Marlow said, “Apple has shifted all of its U.S. iPhone assembly from China to India. I can’t understate how big of a deal this is…even if the tariffs come off soon…we’ve decoupled Apple from China. That’s phenomenal. That’s a phenomenal accomplishment. Apple is the most wealthy company in the world, arguably. We’re all dependent on it.”

