Dershowitz: Columbia Should Be Sued by Janitors Who Were Attacked, Students Prosecuted

On Monday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “The Record,” Harvard Law Professor Emeritus Alan Dershowitz stated that janitors at Columbia who are suing students who occupied a building on campus are correct to do so and he thinks Columbia is also to blame and he wants the students to face criminal charges. Dershowitz also stated, “I’m embarrassed to have been associated for so long with these Ivy League universities. 60 years, I’ve been associated with Ivy League universities, and I am ashamed.”

Dershowitz said, “I also think Columbia University is to blame for not protecting their employees and for allowing their students to intimidate and attack and assault janitors. We don’t even know if these janitors had any views about the Israel-Palestine conflict. And I wonder why there weren’t criminal prosecutions of these kidnappers, if they, indeed, assaulted people and if they held them against their will, I know people who have gone to jail for a year or two for less than that. And so I am glad that there is some accountability. And I would be delighted to help out in any way to bring this lawsuit to a successful outcome. But I’m sure they have very good lawyers, and I’m sure that the results in a city like New York will be just. But I wonder why there are no criminal prosecutions, and I wonder why Columbia University is not included among the defendants in this case. It’s their fault that this was allowed to happen on their watch.”

He added, “I hope these thug students get what’s coming to them, and I’d like to see them criminally prosecuted as well.”

He concluded that “the case in Columbia with these bullies who attacked these honest janitors who are working hard for a living tells us so much about what’s going on at universities today. I’m embarrassed to have been associated for so long with these Ivy League universities. 60 years, I’ve been associated with Ivy League universities, and I am ashamed. And they have to turn over, and it’s a deeper problem than just the conflict between the Trump administration and Harvard. It’s a problem of culture.”

