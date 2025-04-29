Bruce: Russia Hasn’t Indicated It’s Serious About Peace, Ukraine Has Taken Steps

On Monday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “Elizabeth Vargas Reports,” State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce said that we have seen indications from Ukraine that they want to end the war, but the same hasn’t been true of Russia and noted their attacks on civilians.

Bruce stated that “we need to see real action that indicates that these parties, in particular, of course, President Putin, is serious about stopping the carnage. And at this point, when we think about — when we look at someone’s actions, we aren’t necessarily seeing actions that indicate that from both sides.”

Host Elizabeth Vargas then asked, “Why do you think or what signs are there, when you say that Ukraine hasn’t [shown] any signs that it wants a ceasefire, what are you talking about?”

Bruce responded, “No, I meant — if I said Ukraine, I meant, certainly, Russia. Ukraine has made — yes, Ukraine, clearly, has taken action with their commitment to the 30-day ceasefire, regularly repeating that they wanted that. There was an earlier ceasefire proposed by Russia that Ukraine had noted, as we did, that we would like it to have been beyond a few hours or even beyond a few days, and that does not happen. And then to say nothing of — and the president was very clear about Russia’s attacks on civilian areas. But we will never forget the Palm Sunday attack that took so many lives.”

Bruce added that “these parties have got to make the decision to end this.”

