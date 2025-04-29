Carville: Trump Polls ‘Across-the-Board Horrific,’ He Will Be in Low 30s Soon

Democratic strategist James Carville said Tuesday on MSNBC’s “The Beat” that President Donald Trump’s poll numbers are going to get worse.

During an appearance on Fox News, political analyst Karl Rove said, “When it comes to the economy, this is where it’s a little trickier, and this is where his numbers have gone south.”

Carville said, “So I watch Karl, and he’s exactly right. When you’ve seen a lot of polls like Karl has in his career or I’ve seen or it’s worse than you think when you look at, you know, sometimes you look at a poll and you see some numbers and you go and say, well, this is a little more. It’s across-the-board horrific for him. I think that’s what Karl was trying to say.”

He continued, “Around Labor Day, I think these numbers are going to be even worse because the underlying support for him is even worse than the top-line support for him.”

Carville added, “I think people just don’t see — they don’t see a strategy behind it. They don’t see any thought behind it. They just see an impulsive guy going from one unpopular thing to another. We just got to come back in and really, really clock him hard on his legislative stuff. These Republicans know that’s coming. If we just stay unified, stay unified and keep hitting them on that, we’re going to drag that. This 39 is going to turn into 34.”

