Trump: ‘I’m Considering’ Putting Back Some Things DOGE Cut

During an interview with ABC News on Tuesday, President Donald Trump said that DOGE has saved a lot of money and he doesn’t think that the department has moved too quickly and without enough caution but he has had to undo some of the cuts made by the agency and “There are things that I’m considering, right now, putting back. But overall, we’ve saved hundreds of billions of dollars.”

ABC News Senior National Correspondent Terry Moran asked, “Elon Musk and DOGE, everyone knows that there’s wasteful government spending, it’s really important. But the cuts have had some serious consequences. There have been cuts to foreign aid programs that save lives and keep people alive overseas. There’s been research at the National Institutes of Health on cancer, on Alzheimer’s that has had to be stopped. And the question I think people have is, did DOGE go too far, too fast, too recklessly?”

Trump answered, “No. I think DOGE has been — look, they saved $150 billion, we saved. That’s a lot of money. There [are] also a lot of things, right now, under investigation, which is going to increase that amount by a lot. That’s a tremendous amount of money. There were some things where, when I heard about them, I put them back, as you know. There are things that I’m considering, right now, putting back. But overall, we’ve saved hundreds of billions of dollars.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett