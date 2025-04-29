Van Hollen: We Have to ‘Shame’ Those Not Standing Up to Trump

Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) said Tuesday on MSNBC’s “All In” that law firms and universities that do not stand up to President Donald Trump should be shamed.

Host Chris Hayes said, “Let me just start with your assessment of where things are politically 100 days in here. I think early on, there was a real feeling of a lot of people watching with horror that it wasn’t getting through to the American people just how bad it was, what they were trying to do. It does seem like there’s a little bit of a lagging indicator here, but what do you what do you think of where things stand right now?”

Van Hollen said, “I think the American people are on to Donald Trump. They’ve witnessed and experienced 100 days of chaos and destruction. They’ve watched him tear our economy down, tear our Constitution up and tear our government apart, and they don’t like what they’re seeing. And they’re saying that loud and clear.”

He added, “I think you’re seeing the public stand up. Remember, bullies like Donald Trump, authoritarian leaders, they calculate that when they come down hard on people or try to silence people, you know, people will shrink into their corners and go away. So this is a moment we all have to stand up, which is why we have to applaud the colleges and universities who are standing up to Donald Trump and shame those who are not, same with law firms. ”

