100 Days: How Trump Tricked Democrats into Embracing 97/3 Issues

On Wednesday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow stated that President Donald Trump has gotten Democrats to take ridiculous stances due to their blind hatred of him.

Marlow said the first position is that “Harvard needs $8 billion in handouts from the U.S. government every year” despite their overt hostility towards free speech and massive endowment that could easily support the school. He added that the other issue is their support for Kilmar Abrego Garcia.

