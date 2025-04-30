GOP Sen. Johnson: It’s Not Important to Re-Shore ‘High Labor Content Products,’ We Don’t Have the Workers

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “The Bottom Line,” Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) argued that things critical to American national security and things that are high value added such as “high-end semiconductors, pharmaceutical precursors, the active pharmaceutical ingredients, rare earth minerals” should be re-shored, it isn’t critical to bring back “high labor content products, that’s gone. And, quite honestly, we don’t have the workers to produce high labor content products.”

Johnson began by saying that he wants to see “free and fair reciprocal trade” be the ultimate result that comes out of tariff policy and added that it’s important to have a strategy to re-shore things that are critical to America’s national security.

He continued, “I don’t think it’s important to be bringing back high labor content products, that’s gone. And, quite honestly, we don’t have the workers to produce high labor content products. So, we should be producing high-value-added content. So, you want to have a smart strategy for re-shoring the critical products, things like high-end semiconductors, pharmaceutical precursors, the active pharmaceutical ingredients, rare earth minerals, there’s a list of things that we need to concentrate on that we have to re-shore.”

