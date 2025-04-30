Marlow: Trump Has Already Scored Two Historic Wins That Make His Administration a Success

On Wednesday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow discussed the first 100 days of the Trump administration.

Marlow stated that the two major accomplishments thusfar are “the fact that he has gotten border crossings down to almost zero. … This is the big win of all the big wins. … The other big win is starting the process of decoupling from China, and this has not gone perfectly, but it’s gone very, very well.”

