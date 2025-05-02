Dem Sen. Welch: Waltz Will Have Hard Time Getting Confirmed Because of Signal Chats

Senator Peter Welch (D-VT) said Friday on MSNBC’s “Ana Cabrera Reports” that former national security advisor Mike Waltz will have difficulty getting confirmed as the Trump administration’s ambassador to the United Nations.

Cabrera said, “Let’s pivot to the big shakeup involving Mike Waltz. He’s out as national security adviser now nominated to be us ambassador to the U.N.. This after he sparked controversy for adding a journalist to a Signal chat about strikes on Yemen. Do you see this as accountability?”

Welch said, “No, I mean, clearly not. He’ll be held accountable because, in this position, he’s going to have to have a confirmation hearing. So obviously, the question of Signal-gate is going to come up.

He continued, “There’s a couple of troubling things about Signal-gate. First and foremost, the safety of our troops but second, the ethic of accountability you know, to the men and women in uniform. I take that so seriously, and they take operational security so seriously. Why can’t we have our leaders like Hegseth and like Walsh take it as seriously as the men and women wearing uniform do? So he’s going to face some very, very tough questions in his confirmation hearing.”

Cabrera said, “Do you think Waltz is going to have a hard time getting confirmed because of Signal-gate?”

Welch said, “I do. You know, there’s been denial that that was a big deal, and it’s a huge deal.”

