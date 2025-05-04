Trump on Military Force to Take Greenland: ‘I Don’t Think We Will Ever Get to That Point’

President Donald Trump, during Sunday’s broadcast of NBC’s “Meet the Press,” dismissed the possibility of using the U.S. military to take Greenland but acknowledged it was needed for national security.

Host Kristen Welker said, “You said on Greenland, you don’t rule out anything. Would you rule out military force to take Canada?”

Trump said, “I don’t think we will ever get to that point. It could happen. Something could happen with Greenland. I’ll be honest. We need that for national and international security.”

Welker said, “Not Canada?”

Trump said, “I think it is highly unlikely. I just don’t see it. I have to be honest with you.”

Welker said, “You don’t rule it out for Greenland.”

Trump said, “By the way, Canada pays less than any nation. They think we are going to protect them, and really, we are, but the truth is they don’t carry their full share, and it’s unfair to the United States and our taxpayers.”

Welker said, “But you are not ruling out military force to take Greenland.”

Trump said, “I don’t rule it out. I’m not going to say I’m going to do it, but no, I don’t rule it out. We need Greenland very badly. Greenland is a very small amount of people which we’ll take care of, and we’ll cherish them and all of that, but we need that for international security.”

