CNN Platforms Terrorist, who Blames America for Fentanyl

On Monday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow discussed a CNN segment with a cartel member.

Marlow stated CNN “basically is encouraging him to speak up on his own behalf to Trump, that a gang that is known for murders, rapes, pumping drugs into our country, killing little children, and CNN just treats it as though what’s your message for Trump?”

