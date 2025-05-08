Kaine: GOP Senators Saying We Need to Be a Check Against Trump’s Overreach

Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA) claimed Thursday on CNN’s “The Source” that “some Republicans have stood up” to say Congress needed to be a check against President Donald Trump’s executive overreach.

Kaine said, “In the last couple of weeks, I’ve had a number of provisions on the floor, sort of challenging actions of the executive, I think are overreach. And I’ve been able to get some Republicans to vote with me on tariffs. I encourage some Republicans to vote with me to counter the Hegseth nomination to be secretary of defense.”

He continued, “President Trump has taken one of the strongest economies in the world in 100 days, essentially taking a chainsaw to it. And now there’s red lights, warning signs and question marks all over it. And he’s taking a series of other actions that are very dangerous, including ignoring Supreme Court orders.”

Kaine added, “In recent days in the Senate, I’ve been able to put some bills on the Senate floor that even some Republicans have stood up and said, yep, you’re right. the Article I branch needs to check against executive overreach. And even Republicans are now joining me in those efforts. Democrats, we need to we need to focus our efforts. One of the things that President Trump does is a million things every day and then that can distract your attention. The economy is what we ought to be focusing on, as well as cuts to programs that matter the most to the most people, like Medicaid, Medicare and Social Security. ”

