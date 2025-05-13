‘Really Satisfying’: Trump Unleashes Epic Throwdown on ‘Neocons,’ ‘Nation-Builders’

On Tuesday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow discussed Trump’s Middle East speech.

Marlow said, “Westernized cities that are popping up in the Middle East are essentially these oligarchs or royals who have a bunch of oil money…and if you look at the places that we’ve tried to do the nation-building in the Middle East, it’s all failed, every single one of them.”

