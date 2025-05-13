This Is a Kick Back’: Marlow Explains Forthcoming Eight-Figure Biden Book Deal

On Tuesday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow discussed reports on negotiations over a book deal for former President Joe Biden.

Marlow stated, “[T]hey’re now negotiating a book deal…Joe Biden will not sell $30 million worth of books…this is a kick back. This is the type of stuff that was negotiated when they finally asked him to step aside.”

