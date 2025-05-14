3D Chess: Trump Sets Up Syria for Business Boom — and Peace

On Wednesday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” Breitbart News Senior Editor-at-Large Joel Pollak talked about the economic prospects for Syria.

Pollak said, “Syria is one of the best-watered countries in the Middle East…so, there are all kinds of agricultural businesses you can open in Syria. And this is of huge interest to the Arab world.”

He added that “there is some industrial capacity in Syria. It used to be a fairly entrepreneurial society before the civil war, and there are lots of Syrians…who left, many years before the civil war, … and they would come back and do trade.”

