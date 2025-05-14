Qatari P.M.: Hamas ‘Wants to End the War’, Israel ‘Wants Just to Retrieve the Hostages’ and Continue War

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thania stated that a deal between Israel and Hamas can’t be reached when there’s a “fundamental difference between the two parties. One party wants just to retrieve the hostage[s] and continue the war and the other party wants to end the war and doesn’t think about the hostages.”

Al-Thani said [relevant remarks begin around 5:10] that he’s glad to see hostage Edan Alexander released and required “a lot of pressure” to accomplish.

He continued, “Now, we wanted this to be, also, as a first step toward having a complete hostage deal. Unfortunately, the next day, being followed by a massacre on a hospital in Gaza.”

Host Bret Baier then cut in to say, “Obviously, the Israelis, obviously, say they were going after senior Hamas leadership.”

Al-Thani responded, “Yeah, but going after [a] senior Hamas leader doesn’t mean killing 70 people just as collateral damage, which has been the justification for the last year and a half. We cannot reach a deal when we have two different — like a fundamental difference between the two parties. One party wants just to retrieve the hostage[s] and continue the war and the other party wants to end the war and doesn’t think about the hostages.”

