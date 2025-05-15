GOP Rep. Issa: WI Judge ‘Doesn’t Have a Snowball’s Chance in the Deep South’ of Beating Aiding Illegal Alien Charge

Thursday on Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” Rep. Darrell Issa (R-CA) reacted to charges levied against Wisconsin Judge Hannah Dugan for helping an illegal immigrant evade Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). The California lawmaker was bearish on Dugan’s chances.

“I got to get your take on these judges,” host Maria Bartiromo said. “This Wisconsin judge, who was charged with helping an illegal hide from ICE in her own courtroom, is now arguing prosecutors can’t charge her. Hannah Dugan’s attorney, citing last year’s Supreme Court ruling over presidential immunity, saying that her acts fall within, quote, ‘their exclusive sphere of constitutional authority.’ Congressman, this is on the heels of a U.S. federal judge upholding President Trump’s authority to deport criminal migrants under the Alien Enemies Act. That happened this week. Border Patrol said that apprehensions at the U.S.-Mexico border are down 93% under President Trump. In April, you saw just 279 apprehensions happening at the border per day, compared to over 4,200 a day last year. But, congressman, what’s your reaction to all of this, particularly that Judge Dugan?”

Issa replied, “Well, I think the judge would probably have to stretch more than a little to believe that. This is sort of like Senator Bob Menendez saying he was just negotiating with Egypt when they gave him bullion gold bars. The fact is that her conduct was clearly something the rest of us would go to jail for. It wasn’t a decision from the bench but rather a deliberate effort to thwart law enforcement. And I don’t think she has a snowball’s chance in the deep south of beating this one.”

Follow Jeff Poor on X @jeff_poor