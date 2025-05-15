Marlow: ‘Not Acceptable’ for Fake Working Class Champion Bruce Springsteen to Go Overseas to Trash America

On Thursday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow discussed criticisms of U.S. policy by Bruce Springsteen.

Marlow stated, “[Y]ou should not trash our country overseas. Here’s the analogy: You’re allowed to say something negative about a spouse or about a parent or about your co-worker or about your company, but the context…matters quite a big deal. You would never vocalize something about your spouse publicly, unless you’re a maniac.”

“The Alex Marlow Show,” hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, is a weekday podcast produced by Breitbart News and Salem Podcast Network. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

Follow Breitbart.tv on Twitter @BreitbartVideo