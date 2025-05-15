MSNBC Guest: Trump Could Be ‘Proved Right’ on Birthright Citizenship

During an appearance on Thursday’s broadcast of “Morning Joe” on MSNBC, former U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia Chuck Rosenberg said President Donald Trump’s argument against birthright citizenship may ultimately prevail.

Later on Thursday, the Supreme Court heard oral arguments on a Trump executive order signed earlier this year denying birthright citizenship to children born to parents who are illegally in the United States.

Rosenberg explained the long-standing precedent, adding that it was possible that it could change.

Rosenberg said, “1898 — when the Supreme Court decided a case [United States v.] Wong Kim Ark, and in Wong Kim Ark, this gentleman was the child of a permanent resident, people of Chinese descent. And the Supreme Court said based on the reading of the 14th Amendment passed just 30 years earlier, 1868, he was subject to the jurisdiction of the United States by being born in this country to those parents. So, the 14th Amendment goes back to 1868. Supreme Court precedent goes back to 1898. And that’s been our understanding ever since.”

“Could it change? It could change,” the MSNBC guest added. “Might President Trump be proved right? He might be proved right. But it is absolutely distinctly the minority view.”

