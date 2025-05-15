Peace Through Wealth! Trump’s Genius Middle East Strategy, Explained

On Thursday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow talked about Trump’s Middle East trip.

Marlow stated that “he’s going to try to normalize all of these regions, all of these terror-prone regions, all these regions that have even been state sponsors of terror…by just making everyone more economically prosperous. And he’s trying to figure out a way that he thinks that if everyone works together, they’re not going to fight with each other…you’re just not going to take shots as much at people you depend on to do business with economically.”

