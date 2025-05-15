Raskin: Birthright Citizenship Executive Order a ‘Loser’ for Trump

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Arena,” Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) said President Donald Trump’s executive order on birthright citizenship was “a loser.”

Host Kasie Hunt said, “I want to start with what the Supreme Court discussed here today. They seemed open to limiting the ability of district court judges to issue nationwide injunctions. Do you think there’s potential validity to that?”

Raskin said, “Not really. It would mean, for example in this case on birthright citizenship, that every family in America that might be affected or every person who might be affected would have to go themselves to court to sue. That’s enormously inefficient and really unmanageable. and it doesn’t make any sense. it would be like saying, if, you know, the schools were discriminating today, that it wouldn’t be enough to get one case going up to the Supreme Court on school segregation everybody who is being discriminated against would have to go in their own district. So I don’t see the logic of that.”

He added, “I know that some of the justices are trying to avoid dealing with the substance of this case about birthright citizenship, but that’s because it’s so clearly a loser for the Trump administration. There are four district court rulings, all against Trump on this, two Republican appointed judges, one from a Bush nominee, one from a Reagan nominee, and Obama and Biden judge. The Reagan judge said it was the easiest case he’d ever decided in four decades, because it’s so clearly contradicts the first sentence of the 14th Amendment, which just says all persons born or naturalized in the United States and subject to the jurisdiction thereof are citizens of the United States.”

