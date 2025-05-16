CNN’s Enten: Trump Has ‘Pretty Good Political Instincts’

CNN chief data analyst Harry Enten said Friday on CNN’s “News Central” that President Donald Trump has “pretty good political instincts” as his polling has come back this month.

Enten said, “This is the Reuters Ipsos polling, look at this in late April, he was eight points underwater but look at where he was. In the most recent poll among voters he’s up seven points to a minus one point net favorability rating.”

Host John Berman said, “In a vacuum, minus 6 isn’t good, but in Trumpian terms, against himself, it’s actually a pretty good position for him to be in politically compared to himself.”

Enten said, “Chance of recession is falling in late April, it was 60% according to JP Morgan. Look at where it is now, it’s less than 50%. How about Goldman Sachs? You see the same thing, 45%, now falling to 35%. The bottom line is, it is the economy, the economy. The economy is the chance that a recession has fallen as the trade wars have kind of collapsed a little bit, at least with China, Trump trying to make a deal. We do see that. I do think that the voters are responding to this.”

Berman said, “The tariffs were really hurting him and he backed off and it may be helping him politically now.”

Enten added, “Sometimes Donald Trump has some pretty good political instincts.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN