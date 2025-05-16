Trump: Iran Wants to Trade with U.S., ‘I’m Okay With It’, I’m Using Trade ‘to Settle Scores and to Make Peace’

During an interview aired on Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” President Donald Trump stated that Iran wants to trade with the U.S. and he’s fine with that, because “I’m using trade to settle scores and to make peace.”

Trump said, [relevant remarks begin around 8:30] “Iran wants to trade with us, okay, if you can believe that, and I’m okay with it. I’m using trade to settle scores and to make peace. But I’ve told Iran, we make a deal, you’re going to be really — you’re going to be very happy.”

He continued, “But, more than anything, I’ve told Iran, very simply — because I heard somebody making my case last night on television, I didn’t like it, because they were saying there’s plenty of time. There’s not plenty of time.”

Host Bret Baier then asked, “Do you feel the urgency?”

Trump responded, “Well, they’re not going to have a nuclear weapon, and eventually, they’ll have a nuclear weapon. And then the discussion becomes a much different one.”

