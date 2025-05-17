It’s Not a Coverup, It’s a Gaslighting Campaign: Nolte Torches Tapper, Media for Biden Lies

On Friday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” Breitbart News Senior Writer John Nolte talked about media coverage of Joe Biden’s decline.

Nolte said Jake Tapper is “the arsonist calling the fire department. So, he’s hired the same crisis firm Anthony Weiner hired, the same crisis firm Elizabeth Holmes hired. … There was no cover-up. The entire word cover-up is total B.S. … We all knew, it was just a gaslighting campaign to try and tell us that what we were seeing isn’t what we were seeing and he was fine and it was all partisan, because at the time, they felt he was the only person who could defeat Donald Trump.”

“The Alex Marlow Show,” hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, is a weekday podcast produced by Breitbart News and Salem Podcast Network. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

Follow Breitbart.tv on Twitter @BreitbartVideo