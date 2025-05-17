Maher: Federal Government Likely Too Concentrated in D.C., ‘Too Incestuous’

During the online “Overtime” segment of Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher stated that the federal government “probably is too concentrated in Washington. It’s a little too incestuous,” and there is too much concentration of news media in New York, Los Angeles, and Washington, D.C.

Maher read a viewer question that said, “Kash Patel says he’s shutting down the FBI’s D.C. headquarters and moving staff across the country. Should other government agencies be doing the same?”

He responded, “That’s an interesting proposition. I’m not against that from the get for any reason. Everything probably is too concentrated in Washington. It’s a little too incestuous, right?”

Snapchat’s “Good Luck America” host and Puck News Partner Peter Hamby responded, “I have a take on this about the media. I think news organizations should incorporate more bureaus outside of New York, L.A., and Washington.”

Maher responded, “Oh, totally.”

