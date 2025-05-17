Maher: ‘No Way’ You Can Live in CA on ‘Normal Salary’, I’m Not ‘Undertaxed Here’

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher said that “there’s no way a person can live” in California “on a normal salary.” And responded to an argument that the state should change its politics by saying, “I don’t feel undertaxed here in California.”

CNN Senior Political Commentator and former Bush official Scott Jennings stated that young women are being told that doing OnlyFans is “the best and fastest way to get rich”, Maher responded, “I don’t think we’re teaching them. I think they’re doing it because the economy sucks. They don’t want to –.”

Maher elaborated, “[N]ot all of them, but yes, desperation leads people to do things just like that. I don’t think most of them want to do it. But, we know in this state, there’s no way a person can live in this state on a normal salary. They’re just — and that’s one reason why –.”

Jennings then cut in to say, “So, you can either start an OnlyFans or get a new governor or a new government, maybe you should try that. I’m not — you could change your politics.”

Maher responded, “Trust me, I don’t feel undertaxed here in California. I’ve complained about the same thing.”

