Nolte: Bruce Springsteen Has Become an Impotent Joke

On Friday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” Breitbart News Senior Writer John Nolte discussed Bruce Springsteen.

Nolte said, “He’s just become a joke.” And stated that, when he was at a Springsteen concert on Election Night ’92, Springsteen simply announced the results and then played “Glory Days”, which isn’t a big deal, and the same year Frank Sinatra responded to the election results with similar lack of reaction, but now Springsteen is “not even telling a story, he’s just doing lame talk radio.”

Nolte further stated that he didn’t have a problem with Springsteen responding to Ronald Reagan using his music, but him just lecturing is just sad and lame.

