Chris Murphy: We Have a ‘Madman’ in the Oval Office Because Dems Failed to Oust Biden

Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that America was stuck with a “madman” in the Oval Office because Democrats did not force then-President Joe Biden to step down.

Murphy said, “The president should have gotten out of the race earlier, there’s no doubt the Democratic Party would have been better served by having the ability to have a primary, Kamala Harris probably would have done very well in the process but in retrospect, we lost so we can’t defend the way in which our politics played out.”

Host Kristen Welker said, “The new book, Original Sin by Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson, goes even further and details what they called a cover-up, from the White House, from top aides around the president. Here’s a little bit of what they have written, ‘One senior White House aide, who left because they didn’t think Biden should run again, confessed to us that we attempted to shield him from his own staff, so many people didn’t realize the extent of the decline beginning in 2023.’ Do you think some top official in the Biden White House covered up the state of his mental health at the time?”

Murphy said, “I haven’t read the book and I don’t know what to say about the allegations they made, but i know that i worked with him throughout 20 and 22 on the gun bill which has saved by the way, thousands of lives, he was intimately involved in those negotiations.”

He added, “Ultimately, in retrospect, you can’t defend what the Democratic Party did because we are stuck with a madman, with a corrupt president in the Oval Office, and we should have given ourselves a better chance to win.”

