Eisen: ‘Absurd’ to Charge Rep. McIver, Trump’s DOJ Is ‘Running Amok’

Brookings Institution senior fellow Norm Eisen said Monday on MSNBC’s “The Weeknight” that it was “absurd” that the Department of Justice is charging Rep. LaMonica McIver (D-NJ) in connection with a visit to an ICE detention facility in Newark.

Co-host Michael Steele said, “What is your assessment of what is happening right now with this, these charges against a sitting member of the United States Congress who is at a facility in her oversight capacity? I doubt, I mean, I’ve seen the video, unless there’s an angle I don’t think any of us have seen, this idea that somehow she was assaulting or overrunning and body slamming and all the other crazy stuff that they’re going to say about her. How do you see this?”

Eisen said, “We’ve all seen that video, and it’s absurd to charge a member of congress, Representative McIver with doing anything other than doing her job. Yes it was an intense situation. There was no crime there. What was Ras Baraka’s crime, the mayor? They just had to throw out the charges against him. What did Judge Dugan do over in Wisconsin? She simply controlled her courtroom. She let a migrant exit into a public hallway. The Department of Justice under Donald Trump and AG Pam Bondi is running amok. Donald Trump promised he’d be a dictator on day one. He kept going this is the latest example. No normal administration would do this, but the courts are going to have the last word with this. this will not stand.”

