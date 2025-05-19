Katy Perry’s Vegas Residency Flops, Ripped Off ‘South Park’ with Singing Turd

On Monday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow talked about Katy Perry’s residency in Vegas.

Marlow stated, “I’m just thinking about a singing turd, which is not new, ‘South Park’ did that 25 years ago. It’s — you don’t necessarily need this to be entertaining, like, a singing turd.”

“The Alex Marlow Show,” hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, is a weekday podcast produced by Breitbart News and Salem Podcast Network. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

Follow Breitbart.tv on Twitter @BreitbartVideo