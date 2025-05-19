Newsmax’s Schmitt: Biden Legacy Is ‘Elder Abuse by a Power-Hungry Democratic Deep State’

Monday, during his show’s monologue, Newsmax TV host Rob Schmitt reacted to former President Joe Biden’s cancer diagnosis a day earlier.

Schmitt criticized the so-called deep state in charge of the White House under Biden, calling it “elder abuse.”

“[N]ow we’ve all heard the tapes, right?” Schmitt said. “And we see the reality that we had a president so mentally diminished that he could really only handle a controlled environment — note cards with people’s names on it, the names of people he’s allowed to call on, scripted questions. He would have the question that was coming written on the card that he had — the president of the United States, dealing with what was supposed to be a fair and open media. First Amendment — yeah, right. That’s the legacy of the Biden presidency — elder abuse by a power-hungry Democratic deep state. It is no surprise that the administration was so desperate to keep these tapes private, and perhaps his cancer as well.”

He continued, “And then they ran Joe Biden for reelection. It is difficult to overstate how insane that is — that they tried to keep him there for four more years. He should be in the infancy of his second term right now. Think of the people who are running that White House, and how incredible it was for them to have never run for elected office once in their life, to have a decaying puppet that they could manipulate. Imagine the unelected power that they were able to feel because they were there to prop up Joe Biden, pushing him into the White House, pushing their own radical agenda on a clueless, elderly Trojan horse.”

