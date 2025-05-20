Carney: Why I’m Not Concerned the ‘Big Beautiful Bill’ Could Raise the Debt

On Tuesday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” Breitbart News economics editor John Carney talked about the Republican tax and spending bill.

Carney stated that the total amount of debt isn’t the issue, it’s the interest rate on it that creates pressure and causes long-term issues.

He added that even if tax cuts decrease revenue, they won’t cause interest rates to increase and that’s what we’ve seen over the past forty years where, even as the debt and deficit increased, interest rates didn’t until they were recently increased to deal with inflation.

