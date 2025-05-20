Griffin: Left Says ‘We Stand with Journalists’ Unless They Critically Cover Dems

Alyssa Farah Griffin told her co-hosts on Tuesday on ABC’s “The View” that the left claims to support free press until they report negative stories about Democrats.

Griffin said, “I want to speak to Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson specifically because I’m friends with both of them, colleagues with both of them, and I don’t think there is anyone who could credibly accuse, especially Jake Tapper, of not critically covering Donald Trump for the last ten years. He’s one of the top journalists in this country. He moderated that debate, by the way, and this is where I take issue with some folks on the left. The are, we stand with journalists. We stand with the free press when they’re going after their opponents, like Donald Trump, but when they critically cover Democrats, it’s, ‘Oh, no, they’re lying.’ It’s fairy dust. It’s not true.”

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg said, “I just want to point out that that was his granddaughter talking .”

Griffin said, “By the way, with the family, anyone’s going to defend their family,

Goldberg said, “OK, yeah.”

Griffin continued, “But with political figures who are coming out and attacking these two journalists, how is that pro-democracy? How is it pro fourth estate?”

