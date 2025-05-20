Jon Stewart: Tapper, Thompson Should’ve Told Us What’s in Book ‘a Year Ago’

On Monday’s broadcast of Comedy Central’s “Daily Show,” host Jon Stewart stated that “Original Sin” by CNN host Jake Tapper and Axios National Political Correspondent and CNN Contributor Alex Thompson is the news “selling you a book about news they should have told you was news a year ago, for free,” since it’s the job of people who report the news to tell us what they know when they know it.

Stewart began by remarking, “Don’t newspeople have to tell you what they know when they find it out? Isn’t that the difference between news and a secret? You won’t believe what we found out, no, that’s why I’m watching. Breaking news, in a week.”

He then stated that Biden’s cancer diagnosis has complicated the reporting about Biden’s cognitive health and makes it seem “almost disrespectful.”

Stewart added, “[F]orgetting about the fact how f*cking weird it is that the news is selling you a book about news they should have told you was news a year ago, for free, it’s just fun to watch them not only continue to push the book in light of this difficult news, but to actually frame this difficult news as perhaps even more of a reason to buy this book.”

