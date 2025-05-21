COMER: Biden White House Denied House Oversight Information from Joe’s Doctor

On Wednesday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” Rep. James Comer (R-KY) talked about attempts to look into then-President Joe Biden’s physician and health.

Comer said, “[O]n the Oversight Committee, we requested information from the doctor, back when Joe Biden was President, and they wouldn’t comply with our requests. We had questions about the doctor when he said Joe Biden was in perfect health.”

“The Alex Marlow Show,” hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, is a weekday podcast produced by Breitbart News and Salem Podcast Network. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

Follow Breitbart.tv on Twitter @BreitbartVideo