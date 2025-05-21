COMER: Pam Bondi Can Prosecute Bidens, Put Them in Prison

On Wednesday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” Rep. James Comer (R-KY) talked about working with the DOJ on investigations since they have prosecutorial powers he lacks.

Comer stated, “I can’t prosecute. If I could prosecute, there would be Biden family members in prison. … I can’t prosecute. I can only investigate. But Pam Bondi can prosecute, the Department of Justice can prosecute. So, we want to work with them.”

“The Alex Marlow Show,” hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, is a weekday podcast produced by Breitbart News and Salem Podcast Network. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

Follow Breitbart.tv on Twitter @BreitbartVideo