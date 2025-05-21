MSNBC’s Glaude: Trump Pushing ‘White Nationalist Agenda’ to Hate Filled Base

Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Deadline,” Princeton University professor and network contributor Eddie Glaude, Jr. said President Donald Trump was pushing a “white nationalist agenda” to his base, who “traffics in hatred.”

Glaude said, “I can understand foreign leaders coming to the Oval Office having to negotiate and navigate a president that traffics in conspiracy theories, and so they can’t push back, but we can’t. We have to call this for what it is. This is white grievance politics. This is a white nationalist agenda, and that’s what he’s pushing.

He continued, “He’s appealing to that base who traffics, which traffics in hatred in grievance, and he’s stoking it. And it just it’s deeply disturbing.”

Glaude added, “He played the game in the White House, in the Oval Office today with the president of South Africa. He identified this country with Apartheid. We know what Constructive Engagement was all about. There’s some of us who have a memory of this stuff. And so we are in an inflection point about what kind of country we’re going to be. Damn it, let’s stop dancing around what he’s doing and what he’s saying. This is a white nationalist agenda. And the question is, will we accept it as such? Or will we just simply keep translating for him that it’s something else?”

