MSNBC’s Wallace: Trump Humiliated the People of the United States

MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace claimed Wednesday on “Deadline” that President Donald Trump humiliated the people of the United States during his Oval Office meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Wallace said, “Another day for the history books today from Donald J. Trump. An astonishing display from him in the White House today Donald Trump meeting with the president of South Africa and attempting to ambush and humiliate that leader inside the Oval Office. But what he did instead was embarrass and humiliate the people of the United States of America again, in his meeting with President Ramaphosa, Trump peddled unsubstantiated claims of genocide in South Africa of white South Africans, a group that ruled during apartheid in South Africa. It is a fringe conspiracy theory pushed by the likes of Elon Musk, Tucker Carlson and David Duke, the former Grand Wizard of the KKK.”

In the Oval Office, Trump said, “We take from many, many locations if we feel there’s persecution or genocide going on, and we had a lot of people, I must tell you, Mr. President, we have had a tremendous number of people, especially since they’ve seen this, generally, they’re white farmers and they’re fleeing South Africa. And it’s a it’s a very sad thing to see, but I hope we can have an explanation of that. It will be the end of the country if it’s not fixed.”

Wallace said, “There you have it, conspiracy theory peddling leader of the United States of America sitting inside a gilded Oval Office again, tarnishing America’s image around the world.”

