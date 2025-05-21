Rand Paul: ‘I Want to Know if There Are Any Other Members of Congress’ on Quiet Skies Watchlist

Wednesday on Fox News Channel’s “The Will Cain Show,” Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) said an investigation underway into the so-called Quiet Skies surveillance was “just scratching the surface.”

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard was revealed to have been under surveillance under the program before her confirmation as DNI.

Paul said he wanted to know if other past and present members of Congress were on the watchlist.

“Senator, thanks for being here,” host Will Cain said. “It’s kind of fascinating to me that we hear this and you pull these receipts at the same time we’re hearing about this cover-up of Joe Biden’s not just mental decline, but also his cancer diagnosis. The reason I think those two things are connected, Senator, is that we were being told that the opposition represented a threat to democracy. I look at these things put together, and I’m like, is there any more evidence of subverting democracy?”

“Yes, the Quiet Skies program is alarming, and we’re just scratching the surface,” Paul replied. “But I will not let go of this. I told Secretary Noem yesterday and we were informing her by letter today we want to know all of the information. We want to know who placed Tulsi Gabbard on the list. And, further, I want to know if there are any other members of Congress that are on this list. My understanding is, there’s a broad list of thousands of people. And if you’re in Congress, they can put you on the list, but they don’t surveil you until you leave Congress. So, if we have politicians on there for political speech — and I do believe Tulsi Gabbard was selected for constitutionally protected speech and for her positions.”

“And I don’t want to let it happen to an ordinary citizen, much less somebody who’s in our government,” he added.

